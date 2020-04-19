“In 1853 they traveled by train to Roanoke, Va., then called Big Lick; this was the terminus of the railroad….They left Big Lick in a 'Carry All,' a covered vehicle on springs and, without any definite location in view, they drove over 200 miles which brought them to Jonesborough, Tenn., where they located.”

“They” is my great-great-grandfather, Herman, and his sister Sofie and brother-in-law Jacob and their infant daughter, Clara. This is the beginning of a recollection written years later by my great-grandfather’s first cousin, Sam Adler.