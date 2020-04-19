Archives

April 2020

Apr 19, 2020

“In 1853 they traveled by train to Roanoke, Va., then called Big Lick; this was the terminus of the railroad….They left Big Lick in a 'Carry All,' a covered vehicle on springs and, without any definite location in view, they drove over 200 miles which brought them to Jonesborough, Tenn., where they located.”

“They” is my great-great-grandfather, Herman, and his sister Sofie and brother-in-law Jacob and their infant daughter, Clara. This is the beginning of a recollection written years later by my great-grandfather’s first cousin, Sam Adler.

I like that they had no particular destination in mind. Jonesborough made sense, it was a hotspot on the long road west from Winston and Salem. Maybe the hills of East Tennessee reminded them of their childhood home in Bavaria.

Helen aka Ellen and Herman before the warA lot happens in a few pages. They start a business and it prospers. Herman marries Helen Guggenheimer of Rockbridge County, Virginia (that’s them in the photo) and they have their first eight kids, including my great-grandfather. A woman from Indiana shows up at the Adler’s farm, adjacent to Herman and Helen’s along the Watauga River, looking for her husband, a missing Union soldier. Partisan violence wracks the town when the war is over. The kids swim in a chalybeate spring and have kid adventures.

If this lockdown lasts maybe I should write a book about it.

