June 2019

Jun 29, 2019

Trouble for the Gate City

This report from Oxford Economics (I was an editor) shows the impact of robots on manufacturing jobs will hit some regions harder than others. North Carolina is on the danger list, and based on the criteria (lower-wage/lower-skill jobs are most vulnerable) I'd guess the Triad is in particular danger. 


When I spoke last year to MIT professor Eric Brynjolfsson, he called the US educational system's preparation for changes wrought by smart machines "a shameful public-policy failure." We're currently researching one aspect of the education story, more on that soon. 


Some key points from the new report: 


    

  • The research covers only physical robots, so all the chatbots, RPA, and other disembodied AI out there and to come are not included, which is to say it's even worse than it appears.
    • 

  • The jobs people tend to get when they're chased from manufacturing positions are in construction, transport, and logistics -- three areas vulnerable to the next wave of manufacturing.
				Jun 29, 2019 at 05:38 PM 
			

		
		

    


		

	

   






        
        
        
	

		
		Billy Jones
	

	

		
Where were you three years ago when George Hartzman and I were making that same point?

	

	

		Billy Jones |
		Jun 29, 2019 at 07:21 PM
	




		

        
	









	


    
        

	
