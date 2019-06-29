This report from Oxford Economics (I was an editor) shows the impact of robots on manufacturing jobs will hit some regions harder than others. North Carolina is on the danger list, and based on the criteria (lower-wage/lower-skill jobs are most vulnerable) I'd guess the Triad is in particular danger.

When I spoke last year to MIT professor Eric Brynjolfsson, he called the US educational system's preparation for changes wrought by smart machines "a shameful public-policy failure." We're currently researching one aspect of the education story, more on that soon.

Some key points from the new report: