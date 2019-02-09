Archives

February 2019

Feb 09, 2019

This Brookings Institution report ranks Greensboro-High Point as the second-most-vulnerable metro region to job loss due to AI and robotics. Winston-Salem is number six. 

This WSJ article takes a closer look at how those losses might occur in a warehouse/distribution economy. 

Brookings makes a decent effort to discuss solutions, but it's hard to see where the political will to implement them is going to come from.

Last year I discussed this country's readiness for the changes that already are well underway with MIT's Eric Brynjolfsson. He told me, "We should be doing a better job of preparing ourselves. Instead, we’re impoverishing ourselves. It’s a shameful public-policy failure." 

North Carolina and its local governments need to make this a top priority.

Tick, tick, tick... 

