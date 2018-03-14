The very best people will be advising our President (below, a repost from the not-distant-enough past):

Larry Kudlow, July 17, 2007:

Simply put, this is the greatest global stock market boom in history. What we are witnessing here, in virtually every corner of the globe, is the success and the spread of unbridled free market capitalism...free trade, the free flow of capital, and the robust free exchange of information. ...And it's not over yet.

Larry Kudlow, August 15, 2007: "I want [the Fed] to buy subprime mortgages."

So much for his faith in unbridled free markets.

"The greatest global stock market boom...not over yet." (click chart to enlarge)

Well, at least we can still count on that "robust free exchange of information"...right?

Nouriel Roubini: "This increased financial uncertainty is in part due to the increased opacity and lack of transparency in financial markets."